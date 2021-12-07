Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 28.25.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 22.40 on Monday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

