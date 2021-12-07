Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

BLZE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.25.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 22.40 on Monday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 18.23 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.