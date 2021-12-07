Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ball by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ball by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

