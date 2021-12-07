Ball Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ball in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

