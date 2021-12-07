Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

