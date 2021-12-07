Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Shares of BAND traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

