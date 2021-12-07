Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

