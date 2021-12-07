Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $17,788,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 179.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

ESLT stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

