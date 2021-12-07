Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,069 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 231.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PRDO opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.