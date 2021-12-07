Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 336.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

