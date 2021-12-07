Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NORW opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

