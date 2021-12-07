Bank of America Corp DE Sells 205,142 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

