Bank of Montreal Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.81. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $75,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.