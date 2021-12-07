Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

BMO opened at $108.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.81. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

