Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$162.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.24.

TSE:BMO opened at C$137.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.77. The firm has a market cap of C$89.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 in the last ninety days.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

