Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.32). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.11 ($3.20).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 186.02 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.60.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.35), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($148,265.96).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

