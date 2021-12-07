Barclays Lowers Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,470

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.98) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,331.18 ($17.65).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,139.50 ($15.11) on Monday. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 799.77 ($10.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.32.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

