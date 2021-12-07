Barclays Trims Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Target Price to $44.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SUN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

