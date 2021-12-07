BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.74 on January 5th

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BVC opened at GBX 79.26 ($1.05) on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of £349.08 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.70.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

