Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $234.61 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.