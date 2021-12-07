BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $58.44 million and $40.97 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.