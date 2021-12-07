Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 352.74 ($4.68) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 372.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.46).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

