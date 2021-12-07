Berry Data (BRY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $195,760.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002254 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $195,760.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

