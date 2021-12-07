Bertrand Velge Acquires 96,923 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00.

Shares of LFMD stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,766. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in LifeMD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in LifeMD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

