Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

BILI stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.