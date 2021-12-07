BinaryX (BNX) Trading Down 43% Over Last Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.13 or 0.00141801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $145.92 million and approximately $43.79 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010620 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00573409 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

