BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 15,435 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $368,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $2,251,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

