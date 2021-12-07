Bird.Money Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $140.15 or 0.00271248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $137,463.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00211256 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

