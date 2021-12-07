Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 14.1% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $282.77 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002255 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012883 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

