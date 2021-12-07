Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $310.21 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $310.21 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $27.16 or 0.00052773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001650 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002837 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009068 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

