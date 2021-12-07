BitcoinPoS Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $941,099.50 and $2,569.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,184,468 coins and its circulating supply is 4,973,014 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

