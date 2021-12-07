Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Bitradio has a market cap of $86,598.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004448 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00074998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00609238 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,649,210 coins and its circulating supply is 10,649,206 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars.

