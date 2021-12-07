Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. 11,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.00. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

