Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.
Black Hills stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. 11,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.00. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
