BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,091,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

