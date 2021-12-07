Blocknet Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $64,957.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,256,545 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.