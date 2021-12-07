Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.3%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.87 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). 1,145,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,301,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.12).

The company has a market cap of £88.42 million and a P/E ratio of -30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.