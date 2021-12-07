Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

UNP opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

