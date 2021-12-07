Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $2,202,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 64,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FDX stock opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

