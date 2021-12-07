Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

