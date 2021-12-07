Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $244.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.