Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

