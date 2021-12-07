Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.