Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

