Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

