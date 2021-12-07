Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

