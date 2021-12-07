Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

