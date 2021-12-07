Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boqii in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $1.20 on Monday. Boqii has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 97.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Boqii by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boqii by 42.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

