BORA (BORA) Price Tops $0.93

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, BORA has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001836 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $796.70 million and approximately $167.50 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

