BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.93 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. BOX has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

