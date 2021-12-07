Brenton R. Turner Sells 15,534 Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 620,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,912. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

